Park Jin Hee And Nam Sang Ji Conceal Their Identities In The Shadows In New Drama “Pearl In Red” Poster

KBS2’s new daily drama “Pearl in Red” has unveiled a new poster!

“Pearl in Red” tells a gripping and intense revenge saga about two women who return under false identities to uncover the sins and hidden truths buried within the Adele family.

Park Jin Hee and Nam Sang Ji play Kim Dan Hee and Baek Jin Joo, respectively, two women who lost their families and erased their pasts to seek revenge. True to the tagline, “Two women who killed themselves for revenge,” Kim Dan Hee vows to avenge her older sister while living her life, and Baek Jin Joo takes a bold step by appearing under a new identity.

In the poster, deep shadows fall over Kim Dan Hee and Baek Jin Joo against a striking red background. Their faces, hidden in darkness, symbolically represent the two women’s transformations as they approach Adele Group while concealing their identities.

This captures the full weight of the secrets the two carry, intensifying the drama’s tense atmosphere. Anticipation builds over the true selves of the women hidden behind the shadows and how the two—caught in the same whirlwind of fate yet unaware of each other’s identities—will reunite at the Adele Group to exact their revenge.

“Pearl in Red” is set to premiere on February 23 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

