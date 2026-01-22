Park Sung Hoon Is A Dependable Man With A Strong Sense Of Responsibility In New Drama “The Practical Guide To Love”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Practical Guide to Love” has released new stills featuring Park Sung Hoon!

“The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Young (Han Ji Min), a woman who decides to pursue love and dives into the world of blind dates. As she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey toward discovering what true love really means.

Park Sung Hoon plays Song Tae Seob, the head of the woodworking studio HOME. Song Tae Seob appears soft on the outside, but he is actually strong-willed on the inside. With a strong sense of responsibility as a company CEO, firm principles, and deep consideration for those around him, he devoted his entire twenties to putting his company on a stable path.

Having entered his thirties while fully immersed in work, Song Tae Seob unexpectedly meets Lee Ui Young through a blind date and falls for her at first sight. As someone who gives his all once he sets his heart on something, he is expected to fully display that same unwavering devotion when it comes to love as well. Anticipation is growing over what kind of story will unfold when the attention of Song Tae Seob, who had been focused solely on work, turns toward Lee Ui Young.

The newly released photos add to the intrigue by revealing detailed information about Song Tae Seob, Lee Ui Young’s first blind date partner. His calm eyes and gentle smile give off a comforting aura that could make even someone he has just met naturally open up to him. A KakaoTalk chat shown in the image describes him as “a dependable and warm type, highly responsible, and someone who approaches love with sincerity once he likes someone.”

Attention is also focused on how the relationship between Lee Ui Young and Song Tae Seob will unfold. Viewers are eager to see how the dating style of Tae Seob, a dependable man who can help a partner become stronger through a relationship, will affect Lee Ui Young.

“The Practical Guide to Love” will premiere on February 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

