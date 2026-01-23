Youn Yuh Jung And Song Kang Ho Transform Into A Married Couple In “Beef” Season 2

Netflix’s hit anthology series “Beef” has unveiled its first glimpse of the upcoming season!

“Beef 2” follows the story of a young couple who witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife. This incident sets off a series of chess moves within the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner, a role Youn Yuh Jung will portray.

The cast includes Youn Yuh Jung, Song Kang Ho, and Jang Seo Yeon as well as Hollywood actors Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny.

Youn Yuh Jung plays Chairman Park, a Korean billionaire and owner of the country club while Song Kang Ho plays Dr. Kim, Chairman Park’s second husband. Jang Seo Yeon appears as Youn Yuh Jung’s personal interpreter.

Director Lee Sung Jin said, “For Season 2, I wanted to explore a more passive form of aggression. It focuses on the internal suppression of anger seen in the workplace.”

“Beef 2” is set to premiere on April 16 with a total of eight episodes.

Source (1)