Watch: Zo In Sung, Park Jeong Min, And Park Hae Joon Battle It Out Over Shin Sae Kyeong In New Film “HUMINT” Teaser

The upcoming film “HUMINT” has unveiled a gripping new teaser!

“HUMINT” is a spy action film that focuses on the conflict between North and South Korean agents as they investigate criminal activities near the Vladivostok border.

The newly released trailer shows North Korean restaurant worker Chae Seon Hwa (Shin Sae Kyeong) secretly working as a HUMINT, only to have her identity unexpectedly exposed, putting her in a tense situation.

Tension runs high between National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent Chief Jo (Zo In Sung), North Korea’s Ministry of State Security section chief Park Geon (Park Jeong Min), and North Korea’s Consul General Hwang Chi Seong (Park Hae Joon) over Chae Seon Hwa. With high-octane action scenes and explosive performances from the cast, the trailer promises an intense, immersive experience for audiences.

Watch the full video below!

“HUMINT” is set to hit theaters on February 11.

