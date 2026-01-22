Cha Eun Woo's Agency Responds To Tax Evasion Allegations

Cha Eun Woo’s agency has released an official statement regarding recent tax evasion allegations.

On January 22, a media outlet reported that ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo was investigated last year on suspicion of tax evasion by Investigation Bureau 4 of the Seoul Regional Tax Office and that the National Tax Service had notified him of an additional tax assessment exceeding 20 billion won (approximately $13,600,000) in income tax and other taxes.

According to the report, what the National Tax Service has taken issue with is the structure of Cha Eun Woo’s income. Despite already having an agency, he is alleged to have set up a separate family company (Corporation A)—established by his mother—had the two parties enter into a service agreement, and used this as a workaround to lower taxes by splitting his income among Fantagio, Corporation A, and himself—thereby evading taxes.

For this reason, the National Tax Service reportedly judged Corporation A to be a so-called “paper company” that did not provide substantive services and concluded that Cha Eun Woo had failed to pay more than 20 billion won in income tax.

In response to the report, Fantagio released an official statement saying, “The key issue in this matter is whether the corporation established by Cha Eun Woo’s mother falls under the category of an entity subject to substantive taxation. Nothing has been finally confirmed or officially notified at this time, and we plan to actively clarify the matter in accordance with lawful procedures.”

They continued, “In order for the process to be concluded as swiftly as possible, the artist and his tax representative will cooperate diligently. We assure you that Cha Eun Woo will continue, as a citizen of this country, to faithfully fulfill tax filings and his legal obligations.”

Cha Eun Woo has been fulfilling his national defense duty in the Army Military Band since July of last year. His expected discharge date is January 27, 2027.

