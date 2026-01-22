Yoon Bak And Kim Su Bin Welcome Their First Child

Yoon Bak and Kim Su Bin are now parents!

On January 22, Yoon Bak’s agency Blitzway Entertainment shared, “Yoon Bak recently welcomed the birth of a son. Both the mother and child are in good health, so we ask for many blessings and support.”

Earlier in September 2023, Yoon Bak and model Kim Su Bin tied the knot through an official wedding ceremony, welcoming their first child two years and four months into their marriage.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Watch Yoon Bak in “For Eagle Brothers” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)

Photo Credit: LACIEL