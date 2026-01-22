Ji Sung Forms An Alliance With Park Hee Soon While Hiding His True Intentions In “The Judge Returns”

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

“The Judge Returns” is a drama starring Ji Sung as corrupt judge Lee Han Young, who lives as a slave to a powerful law firm before unexpectedly traveling back 10 years into the past. Given a second chance, he decides to seek justice by punishing great evils.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Lee Han Young exposed a ledger containing details of military service corruption involving the children of powerful political and business figures, paving the way for his move to Seoul. At the same time, his revelation became a decisive variable in the appointment of Kang Shin Jin (Park Hee Soon) as Minister of Justice. As a result, Kang Shin Jin invited Lee Han Young to a meal and tasked him with ensuring the downfall of Woo Kyo Hoon (Jeon Jin Ki), the nominee for Minister of Justice. Seizing the chance to confront a major evil head-on, Lee Han Young began moving to uncover clues to complete the task while concealing his true intentions and pretending to be one of Shin Jin’s close allies.

The newly released stills depict Lee Han Young, who has just begun his first official schedule at the Seoul Central District Court, meeting Kang Shin Jin at a restaurant.

Lee Han Young, who is hiding his true intentions for the sake of justice, is caught off guard by an unexpected remark from the formidable Kang Shin Jin. Viewers are curious about the conversation that takes place between the two and what kind of ripple effects their tense psychological battle will create.

Kang Shin Jin falls into deep thought after receiving advice from his right-hand man Kim Jin Han (Jung Hee Tae) that it is too early to trust Lee Han Young. A wary Kang Shin Jin goes as far as investigating Lee Han Young’s family background and past.

Unable to determine whether Lee Han Young’s blade will ultimately be turned against him or used to aid him, Kang Shin Jin’s doubts only intensify. Curiosity is mounting over how long the uneasy alliance between Lee Han Young and Kang Shin Jin will last.

The next episode of “The Judge Returns” airs on January 23 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

