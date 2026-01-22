Kim Tae Woo And Choi Seung Yoon Form A Dangerous Alliance Against Kim Hye Yoon In “No Tail To Tell”

“No Tail to Tell” has unveiled new stills ahead of its new episode tomorrow!

“No Tail to Tell” is a fantasy romance starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama follows the chaotic journey of the two as they attempt to save one another.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Eun Ho confronted Lee Yoon (Choi Seung Yoon) and made him unable to lie anymore. Forced to tell the truth, he confessed to all of his crimes—from a DUI hit-and-run to murder and the concealment of the body—allowing Eun Ho to regain the powers she had been losing. Meanwhile, Lee Yoon’s past actions sent Hyun Woo Seok (Jang Dong Joo) and Kang Si Yeol down drastically different paths as soccer players. Nine years later, Si Yeol stands as a world-class star for a major overseas club, while Woo Seok has fallen so far that he can no longer even play in Korea’s fourth division. When the two cross paths again, Eun Ho’s wish card appears before them, hinting that their reversed destinies may once again be intertwined.

The newly released stills also tease the arrival of a game-changing new character. The images show a mysterious man watching Eun Ho from a short distance, standing alongside Lee Yoon. He is revealed to be Jang Do Cheol (Kim Tae Woo), a mysterious shaman with a chilling presence. While his exact connection to Lee Yoon remains unclear, their ominous pairing suggests a dangerous alliance of “evil with evil.”

Jang Do Cheol’s chilling smile and the blade he points toward Eun Ho amplify the sense of danger, while Eun Ho’s expression shows not just fear, but anger. After declaring in an earlier teaser, “From now on, I’m going fox hunting,” viewers are left wondering why Jang Do Cheol is targeting Eun Ho and what kind of dark connection binds them.

The production team teased, “With the arrival of Jang Do Cheol, who threatens Eun Ho’s life, the tone of the drama shifts instantly. Please look forward to the unpredictable story as to why a human is hunting a gumiho, and how Eun Ho will protect herself.”

The next episode of “No Tail to Tell” airs on January 23 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Source (1)