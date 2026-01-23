Roh Jeong Eui Unexpectedly Ends Up Raising Her Nephew In New Drama “Our Universe”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Our Universe” has released stills of Roh Jeong Eui in character!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows two in-laws who, despite starting off on bad terms, end up living under the same roof to raise their 20-month-old nephew Woo Joo together, after the sudden passing of their older siblings.

Roh Jeong Eui plays Woo Hyun Jin, who is preparing to enter the workforce and dreams of an ordinary life.

The newly released photos capture the hectic daily life of Woo Hyun Jin. From part-time jobs to interviews, she charges forward relentlessly toward employment, her eyes brimming with determination. Her spirited resolve shines through as she constantly strives to lighten the burden of her sister, who has been her steadfast support since childhood.

One image captures Hyun Jin fast asleep, exhausted from the grueling demands of childcare. Woo Hyun Jin, who has unexpectedly become the guardian of her nephew Woo Ju, leaves viewers curious about how her daily life will change and how her relationship with her in-law, Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk), will develop.

Roh Jeong Eui shared, “I liked the realistic portrayal of raising a child named Woo Joo and the human stories that unfold in the process,” adding, “The drama is lovely. The idea of learning how to give and receive love through a child was very charming.”

Speaking about the character Woo Hyun Jin, she said, “She’s an ordinary woman in her 20s preparing for employment. She unexpectedly ends up raising her nephew Woo Joo, and the experience helps her grow significantly as a character.”

She continued, “I tried to portray Hyun Jin’s clumsy and inexperienced side in the process of raising a child. I’ve helped raise my niece with my older sister, so I was relatively comfortable filming with a child. However, it was my first time with a baby boy, and since the way you play with them is different, some parts were challenging, but Bae In Hyuk helped me a lot.”

“Our Universe” will premiere on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Roh Jeong Eui in “The Witch” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)