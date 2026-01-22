Lee Chung Ah Breaks Down The Bold Appeal Of Her Action-Driven Lawyer Role In “Honour”

Lee Chung Ah has shared more insights into her upcoming drama “Honour”!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

At L&J, Lee Chung Ah plays Hwang Hyun Jin, a lawyer she describes as “a person with a fiery heart.” Explaining her reason for choosing the project, she shared, “It had been a while since I played someone who isn’t cold or intellectual. I wanted to try playing a character with a burning heart.”

She explained, “She’s slightly off from the typical image people have of a lawyer. Rather than being confined by her profession, she sees the person first. She never hides or backs down for fear of getting hurt.” Summing her up, Lee Chung Ah called the character a “high-combat-power retriever,” adding, “She’s lovable and very people-friendly, but also causes trouble, and once provoked, she charges in without hesitation.”

True to that description, Hwang Hyun Jin’s “combat power” makes her the action-driven, on-the-ground lawyer of L&J. This is also why she is portrayed as a skilled martial artist. Honest, pure, passionate, and steadfast—yet also rational and practical—Lee Chung Ah even added her own personal touch to the character. She explained that she chose to braid Hyun Jin’s hair because the character “would find endlessly frizzing curls annoying and simply decide to tie them up.”

She also emphasized Hyun Jin’s bold mindset, saying, “She hates being boxed in by the word ‘originally.’ Her attitude is, ‘What do you mean originally? If you want to do it, you just do it.’” Lee Chung Ah added that while Hyun Jin may appear ordinary at first glance, “she’s actually a rare type in real life,” and shared that she found herself wishing there were more people like her in the world.

Beyond Hwang Hyun Jin, Lee Chung Ah shared that she was deeply drawn to “Honour” for its rich character dynamics. Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young) and Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae)—her law school classmates and fellow founding members of L&J—have completely different personalities and strengths from Hyun Jin, yet when the three come together, their courtroom synergy is explosive.

“I was drawn to the three distinct styles these similar-yet-different characters create,” she said, adding that she was even more excited to work with actors she had long wanted to collaborate with. She admitted that even before the premiere, she already felt she would miss the people she worked with on the project, and emphasized, “I think this will remain a truly honorable work for me.”

“Honour” is set to premiere on February 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

