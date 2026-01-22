Shin Sae Kyeong In Talks To Star In New Romance Drama Based On Webtoon

Shin Sae Kyeong may be returning to the small screen with a romance drama!

On January 22, MyDaily reported that Shin Sae Kyeong will star in the upcoming drama “The World They’re Dating In” (working title).

In response to the report, a representative from her agency The Present Company stated, “Shin Sae Kyeong has received an offer to star in a drama based on the romance webtoon ‘The World They’re Dating In’ and is currently reviewing it positively.”

Based on a webtoon, “The World They’re Dating In” follows the bittersweet, chaotic, and heart-fluttering journey of a woman who desperately wants to live an ordinary life—but has never once been able to do so. The drama will be directed by Kim Yong Wan, known for Netflix’s “The Whirlwind” and tvN’s “Head Over Heels.”

Shin Sae Kyeong has been offered the role of Shin Se Wool, a brand designer who has little interest in marriage—until three different men suddenly enter her life. Determined to make the most efficient choice, she tries to approach love with logic and reason, only to find her carefully maintained rationality slowly unraveling under the trio’s colorful romantic advances.

Meanwhile, Shin Sae Kyeong is also gearing up for her return to the big screen for the first time in about 12 years with the film “HUMINT,” which is scheduled to be released on February 11.

In the meantime, watch Shin Sae Kyeong in “The Bride of Habaek”:

