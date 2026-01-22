Dahyun And Lee Si Woo’s Sweet Past Clash With A Painful Present In “Love Me”

With only two episodes left until the finale, “Love Me” has released new stills that hint at an emotional turning point for its youngest couple.

A remake of a Swedish series by Josephine Bornebusch, “Love Me” tells the story of a somewhat selfish but relatable family where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

In the previous episode, Seo Jun Seo (Lee Si Woo) went as far as taking out short-term credit card loans to secure his adjunct lecturer position. Unable to bring himself to speak honestly, he stayed silent in front of Ji Hye On (Dahyun), who was celebrating her major win at a rookie writer contest.

In the teaser for the upcoming episodes, Jun Seo’s long-suppressed inferiority complex finally spills over in the form of painful words. When he snaps, “I don’t feel like congratulating you on your award at all,” Hye On misreads his outburst and responds, “Are you trying to get me to say we should break up?” Having waited for Jun Seo to share in her happiness, Hye On is deeply hurt. Despite their feelings for each other, the widening gap caused by their different realities and life paces becomes impossible to ignore.

The newly released stills juxtapose their tender past—welcoming the morning together and making matching rings from gold wire—with the uncertainty of their present.

Additional stills show Hye On appearing as a radio guest following her contest win. The program, which once comforted Jun Kyung in moments of loneliness, raises curiosity about what Hye On will share on air as she stands at a crossroads in her relationship with Jun Seo.

Though their feelings remain unchanged, Jun Seo and Hye On are now forced to confront diverging paths that place them at a critical turning point.

The production team commented, “Rather than dramatic events, Jun Seo and Hye On’s story traces the emotional turbulence that many experience during youth. We hope viewers will stay with them until the end to see what choice they make between love and their own lives.”

The next episode of “Love Me” will air on January 23 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

