Nam Sang Ji Is A Bright College Student Before Tragedy Drives Her Toward Revenge In “Pearl In Red”

KBS2’s new daily drama “Pearl in Red” has unveiled new stills of Nam Sang Ji in character!

“Pearl in Red” tells a gripping and intense revenge saga about two women who return under false identities to uncover the sins and hidden truths buried within the Adele family.

Nam Sang Ji plays Baek Jin Joo, a woman who loses her family in a sudden, tragic accident and abandons both her name and identity to pursue revenge, living under the alias Chloe Lee, a world-renowned brand consultant. The drama will highlight her transformation—from Baek Jin Joo as an innocent college student before being swept into a whirlpool of fate, to a completely changed figure after vowing revenge.

In the newly released stills, Baek Jin Joo radiates a bright smile and a warm aura, perfectly capturing her lovable side. The stills also spark curiosity about what circumstances ultimately drive the gentle and innocent Baek Jin Joo to set her heart on revenge.

“Pearl in Red” is set to premiere on February 23 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

