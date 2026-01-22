'KPop Demon Hunters' Scores 2 Nominations For 2026 Academy Awards

“KPop Demon Hunters” is in the running for two awards at this year’s Oscars!

On January 22 local time, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 98th annual Academy Awards.

“KPop Demon Hunters” has been nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, while its smash hit “Golden” has been nominated for Best Original Song.

Check out the other nominees for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song below:

The 98th Academy Awards will air live from Los Angeles on March 15 starting at 4 p.m. PT.