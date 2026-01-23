Kim Hye Yoon Changes Lomon's Destiny By Granting His Wish In 'No Tail To Tell'

On the next episode of “No Tail to Tell,” the truth behind Lomon and Jang Dong Joo’s swapped fates will be revealed!

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” is a new fantasy romance drama starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama will follow their chaotic journey as the two attempt to save one another.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “No Tail To Tell,” Kang Si Yeol and Hyun Woo Seok (Jang Dong Joo) found themselves living polar-opposite lives after Hyun Woo Seok’s accident changed their destinies. After Kang Si Yeol was selected as a replacement for the injured Hyun Woo Seok, he went on to become a successful soccer player in a famous overseas club.

Later, the two friends discovered Eun Ho’s wish-granting business card—and the episode ended with the surprising revelation that Kang Si Yeol’s and Hyun Woo Seok’s destinies had been swapped once again.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, the story goes back in time to before Kang Si Yeol and Hyun Woo Seok woke up in one another’s lives. Kang Si Yeol, who previously insisted that he was not interested in Eun Ho’s wish-granting services, is now seen holding up her business card and setting it on fire to summon her.

As a startled Hyun Woo Seok looks on, Eun Ho appears and listens as Kang Si Yeol makes his wish. After she leaves, Kang Si Yeol stares at his phone in shock, while Hyun Woo Seok watches him intently—piquing curiosity as to what exactly the wish was that Kang Si Yeol asked Eun Ho for.

The “No Tail to Tell” production team teased, “As Kang Si Yeol and Hyun Woo Seok’s fates are swapped, [Kang Si Yeol’s] antagonistic relationship with Eun Ho will deepen. Please stay tuned to find out if he’ll be able to return to how things were before his wish was granted.”

The third episode of “No Tail to Tell” will air on January 23 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

