Watch: Roh Jeong Eui And Bae In Hyuk Get Mistaken For A Married Couple In 'Our Universe' Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Our Universe” has unveiled an exciting new teaser!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Bae In Hyuk will star as Sun Tae Hyung, a talented photography assistant who seems prickly on the outside, but is actually a big softie at heart. Roh Jeong Eui will play Woo Hyun Jin, Sun Tae Hyung’s cheerful in-law who is preparing to enter the workforce and dreams of an ordinary life.

The new teaser begins with a glimpse of Sun Tae Hyung’s and Woo Hyun Jin’s peaceful lives before their nephew Woo Joo unexpectedly enters the picture. When the two in-laws wind up moving in together in order to take care of Woo Joo, their life quickly descends into chaos—and the people around them begin mistaking them for a married couple, which Woo Hyun Jin fervently denies as she insists Sun Tae Hyung isn’t her type.

Things are further complicated by the arrival of Park Yoon Sung (Park Seo Ham), Woo Hyun Jin’s first love. Although the two had feelings for one another in college, they never got the chance to act on them properly—and when Park Yoon Sung suddenly shows up at her door one day, Woo Hyun Jin is shocked and frustrated at the terrible timing of their reunion.

Between the budding tension between the two in-laws and the return of the dreamy Park Yoon Sung, it remains to be seen where Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin’s chaotic cohabitation will lead.

Check out the new teaser below!

“Our Universe” premieres on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch another teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

