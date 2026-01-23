Han Ji Hyeon Protects Older Sister Lee Sung Kyung From Their Grandmother In 'In Your Radiant Season'

MBC’s upcoming drama “In Your Radiant Season” has shared a new glimpse of Han Ji Hyeon in character!

“In Your Radiant Season” is a romance drama about the love story between Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has closed herself off as through trapped in a long winter.

Han Ji Hyeon will play the role of Song Ha Young, a junior designer at Nana Atelier, the high-end fashion house where her older sister Song Ha Ran is head designer. As the second of three sisters, Song Ha Young believes her family wouldn’t be able to function without her and cherishes them above all else. She has also designated herself the “mood-maker” who cheerfully lifts the spirits of her older sister Song Ha Ran and her younger sister Song Ha Dam (Oh Ye Ju).

Beneath all of Song Ha Young’s bold and uninhibited energy, she is hiding a warm and caring heart. In particular, Song Ha Young uses her own unique methods to protect her older sister from their grandmother Kim Nana (Lee Mi Sook), who is overly critical of Song Ha Ran. Her bickering but loving dynamic with her younger sister Song Ha Dam, a high school senior, also paints a realistic picture of a relatable sibling relationship.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture the confident and free-spirited Song Ha Young dressed casually at work. In one photo, the designer is fully immersed in her work with a serious gaze; in another, she boldly conveys her feelings through her facial expressions with her arms crossed.

“Han Ji Hyeon portrayed the character of Song Ha Young in a balanced way, from her cheerful and boisterous energy to the delicate emotions hidden underneath,” said the drama’s production team. “Although she looks tough on the outside, she is still on the cusp of personal growth. The story of ‘second child’ Song Ha Young will be relatable to viewers while making their hearts flutter at the same time, so please look forward to it.”

“In Your Radiant Season” will premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

