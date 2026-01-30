Top 5 K-Dramas On Viki In January 2026

A new year calls for new dramas to fall in love with! January set the tone with unforgettable K-dramas from heart-fluttering romances to gripping stories. Here are the top five K-dramas that captured the most love on Viki this past month.

In no particular order.

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo stars as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who scores a perfect 100 at work but zero in love, while Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

“The Judge Returns” is a drama starring Ji Sung as corrupt judge Lee Han Young, who lives as a slave to a powerful law firm before unexpectedly traveling back 10 years into the past. Given a second chance, he decides to seek justice by punishing great evils.

A remake of a Swedish series by Josephine Bornebusch, “Love Me” tells the story of a somewhat selfish but relatable family where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth. Seo Hyun Jin stars as Seo Jun Kyung, a successful OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynecologist) who seems to have a perfect life but is secretly hiding a deep loneliness.

“To My Beloved Thief” is a drama starring Nam Ji Hyun as Hong Eun Jo, a woman who is secretly the legendary thief known as Hong Gil Dong, and Moon Sang Min as Yi Yeol, a prince who unexpectedly swaps bodies with her.

“IDOL I” is a mystery courtroom romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Maeng Se Na, a star lawyer and devoted fan who takes on the case of her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

