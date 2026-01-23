Yoo Jae Myung Grows Anxious As Yoon Sea Goes In For Her Medical Tests In Final Episodes Of 'Love Me'

JTBC’s “Love Me” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s final episodes!

A remake of a Swedish series by Josephine Bornebusch, “Love Me” tells the story of a somewhat selfish but relatable family where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

Spoilers

Previously, Seo Jin Ho (Yoo Jae Myung) and Jin Ja Yeong (Yoon Sea) finally seemed to have found happiness. After sending his wife off, Jin Ho, weighed down by guilt, couldn’t easily accept the heart-fluttering feelings of falling in love again. But after passing through a period of confusion and acceptance, he realized that being able to love again was a blessing and decided to live even more fiercely—choosing to be happy for whatever time he may have left.

However, the latest broadcast suggested that this calm may not last long. While painting a picture she had been enjoying, Ja Yeong suddenly felt something was wrong, and she couldn’t even recognize where she was or what she was doing.

Amid this situation, the newly released stills capture Jin Ho and Ja Yeong visiting the hospital together. Before she goes in for the tests, Jin Ho tries to reassure Ja Yeong, and they clasp each other’s hands tightly in the hospital corridor.

But in the next still, Jin Ho—left alone in front of the examination room with his head bowed—only heightens the sense of unease.

After finishing the tests, Ja Yeong comes out with a forced smile, but Jin Ho’s eyes are filled with worry.

The production team remarked, “Jin Ho and Ja Yeong’s story contains the choices and courage of adults who continue living while carrying their wounds. It was a true grown-ups’ romance that was only possible because it was [portrayed by] Yoo Jae Myung and Yoon Sea. Please stay tuned until the end to see what choice Jin Ho and Ja Yeong will make in the face of the misfortune that strikes in the second act of their lives.”

The final episodes 11 and 12 of “Love Me” will air back-to-back on January 23 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Source (1)