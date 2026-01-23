Watch: Han Ji Min Sets Out To Build Up Dating Experiences In New Drama 'The Practical Guide To Love' Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Practical Guide to Love” has released a new teaser!

“The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Young (Han Ji Min), a woman who decides to pursue love and dives into the world of blind dates. As she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey toward discovering what true love really means.

The newly released teaser video begins with the everyday life of career woman Lee Ui Young, neatly dressed as she works at a hotel. As her flawless, professional side draws admiration, someone around her suddenly remarks—with a hint of misunderstanding—“I thought you were against dating because you never date?” revealing that Lee Ui Young is still awkward and inexperienced when it comes to love.

Over a series of varied moments of Ui Young spending time alone without a partner, a shocking line lands—suggesting she might end up “living in loneliness and dying alone”—which amplifies the sense of crisis surrounding her. Finally, Ui Young bursts out with a bold declaration: “I’ll do it. I’m going to do it! Blind dates!”—hinting that her daily life is about to change dramatically.

Ui Young then sets out to build up her dating experience. In one scene, she is flustered by one blind date’s unabashed comment, and then, with another date, she is so taken by his looks that she doesn’t know what to do with herself, squirming on the bed. Viewers are curious to find out whether Ui Young will be able to succeed in both work and love.

Watch the full teaser below!

“The Practical Guide to Love” premieres on February 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

