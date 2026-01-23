Watch: Moon Sang Min Falls In Love With Go Ah Sung In Trailer For New Film 'Pavane'

Netflix’s upcoming romance film “Pavane” has unveiled its first trailer and poster!

On January 23 KST, Netflix announced that the upcoming movie would be released on February 20.

Based on the best-selling novel “Pavane for a Dead Princess” by Park Min Gyu, “Pavane” tells the story of three young adults struggling to love themselves. As these emotionally closed-off individuals find solace in each other’s company and slowly become a ray of light for one another, they ultimately learn to face life and love again.

Go Ah Sung will star as Mi Jung, a department store salesperson who keeps her world tightly sealed and does everything she can to avoid being seen. Moon Sang Min will play Gyeong Rok, a part-time employee who starts working at the department store after abandoning his dreams. Byun Yo Han will play Yo Han, a free-spirited man who works in the department store parking lot and loves rock music and classic romance dramas.

The new trailer offers a glimpse of the lives of these three department store employees, each of whom carries their own wounds. After meeting Mi Jung for the first time in the parking lot, Gyeong Rok asks Yo Han about her and learns that her nickname among the staff is “Dinosaur.” As Gyeong Rok finds himself increasingly drawn to Mi Jung, Yo Han narrates in voice-over, “That summer, he fell in love for the first time in his life.”

After noticing his friend’s growing feelings, Yo Han tries to get Mi Jung and Gyeong Rok together by offering him advice on how to chat her up. As the three of them build a heartwarming friendship, a sweet and subtle romantic tension develops between Mi Jung and Gyeong Rok.

Meanwhile, the new poster captures Mi Sung and Gyeong Rok sharing a passionate kiss against the backdrop of the aurora borealis.

“Pavane” will be released on Netflix on February 20.

