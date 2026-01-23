Seo Hyun Jin And Chang Ryul Share Heartbreaking Confrontation In 'Love Me' Finale

JTBC’s “Love Me” has shared a heartbreaking new glimpse of its upcoming finale!

Based on the Swedish series of the same name, JTBC’s “Love Me” is a drama about a selfish but relatable family in which each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth. Seo Hyun Jin stars as Seo Jun Kyung, a successful OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynecologist) who seems to have a perfect life, but is secretly hiding a deep loneliness.

Spoilers

Previously on “Love Me,” Seo Jun Kyung and Ju Do Hyun (Chang Ryul) steadily and carefully built a relationship without ignoring one another’s wounds. As their love grew deeper, Jun Kyung accepted Do Hyun’s son Daniel as part of her life, and the two naturally began dreaming of a future together.

However, while planning for marriage and pregnancy, the couple was shocked to learn that Do Hyun was infertile. For the sake of his son Daniel, Do Hyun chose to forgo a DNA test and pretended as though nothing was wrong—a decision which Jun Kyung promised to respect. However, when Do Hyun’s ex-girlfriend Im Yoon Ju became angry at the news of his impending marriage and openly provoked Jun Kyung by bringing up Daniel, Jun Kyung ultimately snapped and asked Yoon Ju if Daniel was really Do Hyun’s biological son.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming final episodes, a rift has formed between Jun Kyung and Do Hyun, who feels upset and betrayed after Jun Kyung breaks her promise. After receiving the results of a DNA test, Do Hyun is visibly shaken, and he winds up taking it out on Jun Kyung as he cries, “Why did you do that? You promised not to say anything.”

Later, as the two sit across from one another, their sad gazes and the painful silence make it difficult to predict where their relationship is headed. In a heartbreaking moment, Jun Kyung gets vulnerable as she confesses, “I wish you would hold onto me.” Will the couple be able to mend this new rift caused by broken trust?

The “Love Me” production team commented, “What meaning and emotions are contained in Jun Kyung and Do Hyun’s eyes when they face each other again after that day when Pandora’s box was opened? And what sort of ending will be written by the two of them, who have overcome difficult crises together? Please join us in staying tuned until the end to find out.”

The final two episodes of “Love Me” will air consecutively on January 23 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

