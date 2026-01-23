Park Shin Hye's Roommates Come To Her Rescue In A Crisis On 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Park Shin Hye’s roommates will join forces to help her on the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong”!

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a new comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Previously on “Undercover Miss Hong,” Hong Geum Bo moved into Room 301 of Seoul’s dormitory for unmarried female workers, where each of the four roommates is hiding her own secret. In addition to Hong Geum Bo, who is actually the eldest but is pretending to be the youngest, Room 301 houses Go Bok Hee (Ha Yun Kyung), the CEO’s personal secretary; Kang No Ra (Choi Ji Su), who is secretly the daughter of the chairman of Hanmin Securities and has joined the company under a false name; and Kim Mi Sook (Kang Chae Young), the emotional anchor of the room.

On the second episode of the drama, it came to light that not only does Go Bok Hee have a history of embezzlement, but she was the one who secretly swiped the slush fund ledger that Hong Geum Bo is searching for.

Amidst these complicated secrets, the four roommates will develop a close bond as they continue living and working together. In the drama’s upcoming third episode, all of Hong Geum Bo’s roommates band together to help her when she finds herself in crisis.

From the disrespect she faces from her superiors to her uncomfortable reunion with her ex-boyfriend Shin Jung Woo (Ko Kyung Pyo), who has just been appointed the company’s new CEO, Hong Geum Bo has been struggling with obstacle after obstacle since joining Hanmin Securities. What new crisis will she face this time, and how will the four roommates pool their wisdom to tackle the problem at hand?

To find out, catch the third episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” on January 24 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

