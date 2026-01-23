Ji Sung Steps Into Enemy Territory To Confront His Past-Life In-Laws In “The Judge Returns”

“The Judge Returns” has unveiled intriguing new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“The Judge Returns” is a drama starring Ji Sung as corrupt judge Lee Han Young, who lives as a slave to a powerful law firm before unexpectedly traveling back 10 years into the past. Given a second chance, he decides to seek justice by punishing great evils.

In the previous episode, Lee Han Young was assigned the Nammyeon District sinkhole case and set out to punish the main culprit, Nammyeon District Office head Choo Yong Jin (Lee Jang Won). However, the situation grew complicated when Yoo Ha Na (Baek Seung Hee), a lawyer at Haenal Law Firm and the older sister of his blind date Yoo Se Hee (Oh Se Young), took on the district office’s defense. Yoo Ha Na pressured Lee Han Young into ruling in favor of the district office by using Yoo Se Hee, but Lee Han Young made it clear he would not bend to her expectations, instead carrying out his own form of justice against Choo Yong Jin.

As the clash of interests between Lee Han Young and Haenal Law Firm over the trial intensifies, newly released stills show Han Young personally stepping into enemy territory—Haenal Law Firm—the very people who played a role in his tragic death before his regression.

In the stills, Lee Han Young cautiously peeks in, carefully observing the movements of those inside the firm. Having already learned that both he and Yoo Ha Na are involved in the Nammyeon District sinkhole case, viewers are left wondering what brings Han Young to Haenal Law Firm in person.

Meanwhile, the reactions of the Haenal Law Firm members toward Han Young are notably mixed. Firm head Yoo Seon Cheol (Ahn Nae Sang) and lawyer Yoo Ha Na appear visibly uncomfortable, while Yoo Se Hee—who brought Han Young along—and eldest son Yoo Jin Gwang (Heo Hyung Kyu) wear relaxed smiles. With even the family divided in their response to him, anticipation builds over how Han Young will navigate the piercing scrutiny of the Haenal Law Firm members.

The next episode of “The Judge Returns” airs on January 23 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

