Watch: Park Bo Gum, Lee Sang Yi, And Kwak Dong Yeon Turn A Quiet Village Into A Lively Barbershop In “The Village Barber”

tvN’s “The Village Barber” has released a new teaser for its first episode!

“The Village Barber” follows Park Bo Gum—who holds a national barber’s license—and his close friends Lee Sang Yi and Kwak Dong Yeon as they run a special barbershop in a remote rural village, tending to both hair and hearts.

The Episode 1 teaser shows rookie barber Park Bo Gum teaming up with Lee Sang Yi and Kwak Dong Yeon to open their shop in a village so rural it doesn’t even have a single supermarket. Once the doors open, however, customers of all ages—from young children to elderly locals—come pouring in, hinting at the shop’s surprising popularity.

The trio also goes above and beyond their official roles to keep customers happy. In charge of hair, Park Bo Gum takes on everything from basic cuts to styling for young children. Lee Sang Yi, who handles customer service and nail care, proves to be an all-around MVP—offering nail services, babysitting, escorting customers home safely, and even helping with heavy lifting around the village.

Meanwhile, Kwak Dong Yeon oversees the kitchen, extending his duties outdoors by running a fish-shaped pastry stand, raising expectations for comforting winter snacks and hearty homemade meals.

As Lee Sang Yi jokes, “This is the busiest we’ve been since opening,” the teaser captures a barbershop packed with activity—customers getting their hair and nails done, chatting over snacks, and lining up outside for pastries.

Watch the teaser below!

“The Village Barber” premieres on January 30 at 8:40 p.m. KST.

Watch “The Seasons: Cantabile of Park Bo Gum” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)