Seo Hyun Jin, Yoo Jae Myung, And 'Love Me' Cast Share Heartfelt Farewells Ahead Of Tonight’s Finale

The six leads of JTBC’s “Love Me” have shared their heartfelt final thoughts ahead of the show’s finale tonight!

A remake of a Swedish series by Josephine Bornebusch, “Love Me” tells the story of a somewhat selfish but relatable family where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

Seo Hyun Jin shared, “Thank you for loving the bittersweet Seo family. I hope you laughed and cried along with the characters. I want to cheer on all of us as we take things step by step while navigating this unsteady life. I truly enjoyed watching along as well.”

Yoo Jae Myung called the drama a precious journey, saying, “It was such a happy journey with ‘Love Me.’ I’m sincerely grateful to the cast, crew, and viewers. This project reminded me that unexpected pain is at times also an important part of life, and that family is always a strong support. I dare say that life is beautiful. To everyone who has loved ‘Love Me,’ I hope you’re always healthy and happy.”

Lee Si Woo reflected, “From the moment I first met ‘Love Me’ and Jun Seo, through filming and meeting viewers, every moment was happy. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who watched the drama.”

Yoon Sea expressed her gratitude, saying, “Through ‘Love Me,’ I received so much love and courage. I’m thankful to grow older alongside a project with such emotional depth. Like my role Ja Yeong, I’ll live each day diligently and sincerely. Thank you to the ‘Love Me’ team and viewers for giving me another ‘good season’ in my life—please remember it for a long time.”

Chang Ryul shared, “It was a meaningful time where I could express emotions I’d been holding inside through acting. Above all, it made me reflect deeply on the values of family and love. Thank you to the viewers who completed this journey with us.”

Dahyun, who made her drama debut through the series, said, “I was happy to work in such a warm environment and meet wonderful people while playing Hye On. Thank you so much to everyone who watched and supported us. I hope ‘Love Me’ remains as a gentle, comforting warmth in your hearts.”

“Love Me” will air its final two episodes on January 23 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

