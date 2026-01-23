Watch: Ryeoun Is Put On Trial For Murder While Claiming He Can Save The World In “Bloody Flower”

Disney+’s upcoming mystery thriller “Bloody Flower” has unveiled its main poster and main trailer!

“Bloody Flower” follows serial killer Lee Woo Gyeom (Ryeoun), who possesses the ability to cure all incurable diseases, and the people entangled with him, whose beliefs about law, justice, and ethics are shaken by his existence.

The newly released main poster centers on three figures standing in a triangular formation while looking in different directions. It features lawyer Park Han Joon (Sung Dong Il), who must protect a murderer; prosecutor Cha Yi Yeon (Geum Sae Rok), who must win the trial; and Lee Woo Gyeom, the serial killer who can “save the world.”

The poster strikingly presents Woo Gyeom in two contrasting images: one in surgical scrubs, his face concealed behind a mask and bathed in ominous red tones, and another in prison attire. This duality sharply frames the drama’s core question—is he a killer, or a savior? The crack-like visual slicing across the image symbolically reflects the characters’ clashing beliefs and moral dilemmas surrounding the truth.

The main trailer opens with the phrase “killing to save the world.” Behind the promise of a miracle lies a chilling reality: someone must die as the price of a cure. The teaser lays out the central conflict of the series, revealing that Woo Gyeom has killed 17 people while pursuing an absolute cure for all diseases. Showing no remorse, he is even confident that lawyer Park Han Joon will be compelled to defend him in court in order to save his ill daughter.

Standing in opposition is Cha Yi Yeon, a driven prosecutor determined to prove her worth through this high-profile case and push for Woo Gyeom to receive the death penalty. As tensions escalate, Woo Gyeom’s chilling line—“Help me show my true ability in court. I’ll show you how to save a life without even using a scalpel”—deepens the mystery, leaving viewers questioning whether his power is real or simply another dangerous lie.

“Bloody Flower” is set to air its first two episodes on February 4 and will release two new episodes each week thereafter.

In the meantime, watch Ryeoun in “Twinkling Watermelon”:

Watch Now

And Geum Sae Rok in “Iron Family” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)