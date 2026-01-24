ENHYPEN's Sunghoon Named Torchbearer For 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon has been named an official torchbearer for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics!

On January 24 KST, BELIFT LAB announced that Sunghoon would be carrying the Olympic flame during the torch relay for the upcoming Milano Cortina Games.

Sunghoon, who was a reserve member of the South Korean national figure skating team prior to his debut, has served as an ambassador for the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee since last year.

Notably, Sunghoon will only be the second K-pop artist to participate in an overseas Olympic torch relay, following BTS’s Jin (who took part in the torch relay for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games).

“Above all else, because I’m well aware of the passion and hard work of the national athletes who have poured their sweat into preparing for this Winter Olympics, I am rooting for them wholeheartedly,” said Sunghoon. “Personally, during my days as an athlete, it was my dream to participate in the Olympics. It feels like I’ve now achieved that dream as a singer, so I’m delighted and honored.”

The torch relay for the 2026 Winter Olympics will conclude in Milan on February 6, the day of the opening ceremony for this year’s games.