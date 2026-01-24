'The Judge Returns' Heads Into 2nd Half On Its Highest Ratings Yet As 'Love Me' Ends

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” wrapped up the first half of its run on an all-time high in viewership!

On January 23, the popular drama soared to its highest viewership ratings yet ahead of the second half of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “The Judge Returns” scored an average nationwide rating of 11.4 percent, making it the most-watched show of any kind to air on Friday.

SBS’s new drama “No Tail to Tell,” which airs in the same time slot as “The Judge Returns,” earned an average nationwide rating of 3.1 percent for its third episode.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “Love Me” ended on average nationwide ratings of 1.5 percent and 1.6 percent for its final two episodes.

Source (1) (2) (3)