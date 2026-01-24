Park Shin Hye Is At Risk Of Her Identity Being Discovered By Ex Ko Kyung Pyo In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Park Shin Hye will find herself in a perilous situation on the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong”!

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a new comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Spoilers

In the drama’s upcoming third episode, Hong Geum Bo will end up coming face-to-face with the person she most desperately wants to avoid: her ex-boyfriend Shin Jung Woo (Ko Kyung Pyo), who has just been appointed the new CEO of Hanmin Securities.

Newly released stills from the episode show Hong Geum Bo standing in a meeting room, facing the Hanmin Securities executives on her own. After making an unforgettable first impression during her job interview by pointing out an error on the company entrance exam, Hong Geum Bo once again does something at work that draws attention to her—accomplishing the exact opposite of what she should be doing during an undercover operation.

Instead of quietly flying under the radar, Hong Geum Bo causes a stir within the firm and winds up being summoned to a meeting with the executives, including Shin Jung Woo. Hong Geum Bo is anxious that her identity might be discovered by her ex-boyfriend, whom she hasn’t seen in nine years. Meanwhile, Shin Jung Woo is confused by the existence of someone who looks so much like Hong Geum Bo but goes by the name Hong Jang Mi.

During the meeting, a single statement made by Hong Geum Bo in an attempt to fix the situation only makes things worse, causing things to spiral out of her control. Will she manage to successfully hide her identity and overcome this crisis, or will this meeting be the end of her undercover mission?

The third episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” will air on January 24 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ko Kyung Pyo in “Love in Contract” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Park Shin Hye’s film “My Annoying Brother” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)