Kim Hye Yoon And Lomon's Dynamic Takes A Romantic Turn In 'No Tail To Tell'

Get ready for romantic tension to build between Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon on the next episode of “No Tail to Tell”!

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” is a new fantasy romance drama starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama will follow their chaotic journey as the two attempt to save one another.

On the previous episode of “No Tail To Tell,” Kang Si Yeol chose not to heed Eun Ho’s warning and requested a wish for his friend Hyun Woo Seok (Jang Dong Joo), insisting he would pay the price. However, that price was far higher than he’d imagined—and he woke up to find that his and Hyun Woo Seok’s fates had been swapped. When he pleaded with Eun Ho to return things to the way they were before, she revealed that the only way for them to switch back was for Hyun Woo Seok to make another wish.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming fourth episode, the dynamic between Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol—which has been decidedly antagonistic up until now—takes an unexpected turn. As the two pore over a newspaper together with serious expressions, they appear far closer than before.

Later, a subtle tension forms between the duo as they sit down for dinner. Kang Si Yeol tenderly tries to feed Eun Ho during their meal, leading a startled Eun Ho to stare at him in surprise.

A final photo captures Kang Si Yeol watching Eun Ho from up close as she sleeps, piquing curiosity as to what could have caused this dramatic shift in their relationship.

The “No Tail to Tell” production team teased, “Starting from Episode 4, the flow of the drama will change its course. Please keep an eye on the story as Eun Ho, Kang Si Yeol, and Hyun Woo Seok—who hold one another’s fates in their hands—as well as Jang Do Cheol, who will add suspense to the drama with his mysterious presence, become even more deeply entangled with each other.”

The fourth episode of “No Tail to Tell” will air on January 24 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

