Choi Jin Hyuk Uses A Business Trip As Excuse To Woo Oh Yeon Seo In 'Positively Yours'

Choi Jin Hyuk will prepare a special surprise for Oh Yeon Seo on the next episode of “Positively Yours”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a new romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo stars as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who has never been in a relationship, while Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

Spoilers

In the upcoming third episode of the drama, Kang Du Jun will use a business trip as an excuse to take Jang Hui Won on their very first date. Knowing that Hui Won is exhausted from both her pregnancy and developing a new beer product, Du Jun treats her to a special day of rest and relaxation.

One photo shows Hui Won smiling brightly at Du Jun, while another captures the pair sitting side by side as they enjoy some corn. The two look noticeably more comfortable and affectionate with one another than before, heightening anticipation for how this romantic day prepared by Du Jun will impact their relationship.

“Du Jun and Hui Won’s business trip date will definitely ignite the flames of their reverse romance,” teased the “Positively Yours” production team. “Watching the two of them as their feelings for one another grow deeper and deeper will bring a smile of contentment to viewers’ faces. Please look forward to Episodes 3 and 4, which will make viewers’ hearts race nonstop.”

The third episode of “Positively Yours” will air on January 24 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

