Dasom Goes All Out In Pursuing Hong Jong Hyun On 'Positively Yours'

Dasom is determined to win Hong Jong Hyun over in “Positively Yours”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a new romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo stars as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who has never been in a relationship, while Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

Spoilers

Previously on “Positively Yours,” Hwang Mi Ran (Dasom) boldly expressed her feelings for Cha Min Uk (Hong Jong Hyun) by unexpectedly kissing him. Jang Hui Won witnessed the kiss and mistook them for lovers, leaving her heartbroken. However, Min Uk firmly turned Mi Ran down when she asked him to date, emphasizing that they were just friends. Meanwhile, Min Uk was shaken by the the sudden news of Hui Won’s pregnancy, which forced him to come to terms with his unspoken feelings for her.

In the upcoming third episode of the drama, Mi Ran continues her romantic pursuit of Min Uk, undeterred by his rejection. When the two of them grab a beer after work, Mi Ran relentlessly flirts with Min Uk, who looks confused by her advances. Mi Ran’s confident gaze as she puts the moves on an indifferent Min Uk raises the question of whether she’ll manage to change his mind.

“Min Uk and Mi Ran’s platonic friendship will slowly begin to change,” teased the “Positively Yours” production team. “In particular, please pay close attention to how their long-standing friendship and emotions that have grown complicated because of Hui Won will change in the future.”

To find out whether Mi Ran’s flirting will be able to sway Min Uk’s heart, tune in to the third episode of “Positively Yours” on January 24 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

