2 Evil And 2 Emotional Moments From Episodes 9-10 Of 'IDOL I'

The latest episodes of “IDOL I” continue to prove why the drama has remained so gripping since its premiere. With sharp twists, emotional revelations, and biting commentary on the entertainment industry, the episodes balance cruelty and warmth in a way that keeps viewers deeply invested. From unethical journalism to Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) and Maeng Se Na (Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung), here are two evil and two emotional moments from “IDOL I” episodes 9 and 10.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Evil: Laich Entertainment’s carefully laid trap for Woo Seung

Since its premiere week, the drama has kept audiences hooked with relentless twists, and this week’s episodes continue that trend without mercy. One of the most shocking revelations from previous episodes of “IDOL I” was the confirmation that Woo Seung (Ahn Woo Yeon) was the one who negotiated with Laich Entertainment on behalf of Do Ra Ik.

Through a flashback narrated by the CEO of Goldie Entertainment, viewers finally learn the true motivation behind Woo Seung’s seemingly unforgivable betrayal. Contrary to what many initially assumed, Woo Seung’s decision to go behind his bandmates’ backs was not driven by jealousy toward Do Ra Ik’s rising fame. Instead, his intentions were rooted in desperation. All Woo Seung wanted was one last opportunity for Gold Boys to release another album, something their current CEO had firmly refused.

What makes this revelation especially heartbreaking is that Woo Seung never actually violated the terms of Gold Boys’ exclusive contract. Rather, Laich Entertainment recorded fragments of his conversation, selectively edited them, and twisted the narrative entirely to serve their own interests. In the end, Woo Seung was not guilty of disloyalty but became another victim of an industry that thrives on manipulation.

This storyline once again highlights one of the show’s most sobering messages: even idols who follow the rules and act with sincerity can easily be entrapped. The system is designed in such a way that power always outweighs integrity, leaving individuals like Woo Seung with no room to defend themselves once the narrative has been hijacked.

Evil: Gossip Facts and the business of selling lies

It comes as no surprise that modern journalism, particularly tabloid journalism, has steadily lost credibility over the years. Media outlets driven by profit often prioritize clicks over ethics, and “IDOL I” does not shy away from portraying this ugly reality. However, watching it unfold onscreen, targeting characters that viewers have followed for five weeks, feels both surreal and infuriating.

In episodes 9 and 10, a writer from the tabloid-style site Gossip Facts is shown openly brainstorming ways to generate high traffic, even if it means deliberately harming Maeng Se Na. Holding a grudge after being forced to take down a previous article about Do Ra Ik, the writer publishes two malicious pieces. The first suggests that Do Ra Ik and Maeng Se Na are living together, framing the situation as unethical due to her role as his legal representative. The second article goes even further, exposing Maeng Se Na as the daughter of a murderer.

While the writer is unquestionably at fault for spreading unverified and deeply personal information, “IDOL I” also forces viewers to confront the role of the public. Without demand, there would be no supply. If fans did not actively consume and circulate such invasive content, tabloid culture would not thrive the way it does.

The drama makes this painfully clear when enraged fans swarm Maeng Se Na’s office, throwing their light sticks at her after reading the articles. The moment is difficult to watch, serving as a stark reminder of how easily public opinion can be weaponized and how quickly admiration can turn into cruelty.

Emotional: Do Ra Ik makes his intentions clear

If the latest episodes prove anything, it’s that clarity is one of Do Ra Ik’s most attractive traits. After Jae Hee’s (Park Jeong Woo) hospitalization, Maeng Se Na brings fried chicken and cola to cheer him up, joined by Chung Jae (Kim Hyun Jin) for an unexpectedly tense dinner.

When Maeng Se Na briefly leaves the table, Chung Jae takes the opportunity to warn Do Ra Ik. He claims that Maeng Se Na is simply someone who enjoys helping people and urges Do Ra Ik not to mistake her kindness for romantic interest. While framed as concern, the moment feels layered with unspoken emotion. On some level, Chung Jae knows Maeng Se Na’s heart already belongs elsewhere, yet he cannot stop himself from trying one last time.

Do Ra Ik, though, makes it clear that he cannot reduce his relationship with Maeng Se Na to mere gratitude. He wants more, and he is not afraid to say it out loud. The scene is quietly powerful, and to call it one of Do Ra Ik’s most attractive moments would be an understatement.

Emotional: fish cake broth, an aquarium, and a real date

With only two episodes remaining, “IDOL I” gifts viewers some of its sweetest moments yet. Though they never label it as such, Do Ra Ik and Maeng Se Na essentially go on a date, and it is a tender one.

Maeng Se Na asks Do Ra Ik what he would do if he could live as an ordinary passerby for just one day. In response, he takes her to his middle school, a place that represents a time when he was just a normal kid. The emotional weight of the scene lies in the implication that this may be the first time Do Ra Ik has ever allowed someone into this part of his life.

The date continues at an aquarium, Do Ra Ik’s first visit ever. Watching him marvel at the tanks with childlike wonder is deeply moving. Given that his entire childhood was consumed by rigorous training, it’s clear he never had the chance to simply be a kid. Seeing him experience that joy, even briefly, makes the moment unforgettable.

If there was ever an opportunity for Kwak Byeong Gyun (Jung Jae Kwang) to change, it has now passed. While he initially showed discomfort with the idea of selecting a target and building a case around them, he has fully embraced that very approach. His plan to merge Woo Seung’s and Jae Hee’s cases and frame Do Ra Ik as the killer proves just how far he has fallen. As the drama heads into its final episodes, only time will tell how his choices will shape his fate.

Start watching: “IDOL I”:

Watch Now

Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently Watching: “IDOL I” and “Positively Yours”