'Undercover Miss Hong,' 'Positively Yours,' And 'Our Golden Days' Earn Their Highest Saturday Ratings Yet

KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” is heading into its finale on its highest Saturday ratings yet!

On January 24, the long-running weekend drama—which has just one episode left in its run—achieved its highest viewership ratings to date for a Saturday (when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Sundays). According to Nielsen Korea, the penultimate episode of “Our Golden Days” scored an average nationwide rating of 18.4 percent, continuing its streak as the most-watched show of any kind to air on Saturday.

tvN’s new drama “Undercover Miss Hong” and Channel A’s new rom-com “Positively Yours” also earned their highest Saturday ratings thus far for their third episodes: “Undercover Miss Hong” earned an average nationwide rating of 5.2 percent, while “Positively Yours” scored a nationwide average of 1.2 percent.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “My Beloved Thief” stayed strong with an average nationwide rating of 6.6 percent for its latest episode.

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” kicked off the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 10.8 percent, while SBS’s “No Tail to Tell”—which airs in the same time slot—dipped to a nationwide average of 2.4 percent for its fourth episode.

Source (1) (2) (3) (4)