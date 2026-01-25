Ahn Bo Hyun And Lee Joo Bin Struggle Not To Get Caught On A Secret Date In 'Spring Fever'

Keeping their romance a secret will prove more challenging than expected for Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin on “Spring Fever”!

tvN’s “Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Previously on “Spring Fever,” Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom agreed to maintain a professional distance until his nephew Han Gyeol (Cho Jun Young) graduated from high school. However, as their feelings for each other grew stronger—along with their jealousy over potential romantic rivals—they ultimately proved unable to keep that promise. The latest episode of the drama ended with Seon Jae Gyu kissing Yoon Bom after clearing up a misunderstanding.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom attempt to go on a secret date after finally beginning a relationship. Although the couple tries to furtively spend time together while avoiding the gazes of others, their bliss is short-lived: while enjoying a date at the beach, things take an unexpected turn when they suddenly find themselves surrounded by people.

As Seon Jae Gyu freezes in place with a shocked expression, Yoon Bom mysteriously disappears without a trace.

To find out if Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom will manage to overcome this crisis without being caught, catch the next episode of “Spring Fever” on January 26 at 8:50 p.m. KST!

