Choi Jin Hyuk Sacrifices Sleep To Take Care Of Oh Yeon Seo In 'Positively Yours'

Choi Jin Hyuk will prove himself a dependable caregiver on the next episode of “Positively Yours”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a new romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo stars as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who has never been in a relationship, while Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

Spoilers

On the third episode of “Positively Yours,” Kang Du Jun and Jang Hui Won grew closer as she made some difficult life decisions. After Hui Won chose to give up her dream of studying abroad in Germany, Du Jun promised to support her no matter what choice she made and to help her achieve her dreams at home. Later, when Hui Won decided to keep the baby, Du Jun boldly confessed that he wanted to keep pursuing her.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming fourth episode, a worried Du Jun sacrifices sleep and stays up all night to take care of a sick Hui Won. When Hui Won develops a slight fever, Du Jun stays by her side to tend to her, placing a damp towel on her forehead and gently touching her forehead to check her temperature.

At one point during the night, Du Jun secretly reaches out to touch Hui Won’s hand while she sleeps, hinting at just how smitten he is.

To find out what sort of impact this night has on Du Jun and Hui Won’s budding romance, tune in to the next episode of “Positively Yours” on January 25 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on the first three episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)