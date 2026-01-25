Park Shin Hye Goes On The Chase As Cho Han Gyul Tries To Stop Her In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Get ready for a thrilling chase on the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong”!

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a new comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Undercover Miss Hong,” Hong Geum Bo unexpectedly encountered a major obstacle during her undercover mission at Hanmin Securities. After she stepped up to stop a trading error that could have caused significant losses for the company, she wound up being called to a disciplinary hearing attended by her ex-boyfriend Shin Jung Woo (Ko Kyung Pyo), putting her at risk of having her identity revealed.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming fourth episode show Hong Geum Bo going all out to uncover the identity of the mysterious whistleblower known as “Yeppi.” Determined to track down the whistleblower by any means necessary, Hong Geum Bo fearlessly sprints through the airport—even as Albert Oh (Cho Han Gyul) attempts to block her path with a worried expression.

The upcoming episode will also depict the blossoming friendship between the four roommates of Room 301, along with Hong Geum Bo’s nerve-racking encounter with Shin Jung Woo, whom she has desperately tried to avoid at all costs.

To find out what lies in store for Hong Geum Bo—and whether she will be able to track down Yeppi—catch the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” on January 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Cho Han Gyul in “Love Mate” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Park Shin Hye’s film “My Annoying Brother” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)