Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, January Week 4

Music
Jan 26, 2026
by edward1849

On its 13th week on our chart, Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” moves up two spots to take over as the No. 1 song for the first time. Congratulations to Hwasa!

Moving back up three spots to No. 2 is NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine.” ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE,” which topped the chart for the past three weeks, is down two spots to No. 3 this week.

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Moving up 21 spots to No. 8 is Car, the garden’s “My whole world” from his 2021 album “Absence.” The ballad song recently skyrocketed on charts after being featured in the dating reality show “EXchange 4.”

Debuting at No. 9 is ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s “FREAK ALARM,” the debut title track of the final group formed from “BOYS II PLANET.” “FREAK ALARM” is a hip hop dance track with free-spirited energy over heavy boom bap beats.

Singles Music Chart - January 2026, Week 4
  • 1 (+2) Good Goodbye
    Image of Good Goodbye
    Album: Good Goodbye
    Artist/Band: Hwasa
    • Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa
    • Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 13 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (+3) Blue Valentine
    Image of Blue Valentine
    Album: Blue Valentine
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia
    • Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 13 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Chart Info
  • 3 (-2) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Image of NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Harris, Sloan, youra
    • Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Chart Info
  • 4 (–) ONE MORE TIME
    Image of ONE MORE TIME
    Album: ONE MORE TIME
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: KUSH, Bluu, VVN, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Dominsuk
    • Lyrics: Vince, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (-3) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Image of SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Album: SPAGHETTI
    Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM
    • Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    • Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 12 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Chart Info
  • 6 (+3) JUMP
    Image of JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
       
    • 27 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (+1) Landing in Love
    Image of Landing in Love
    Album: Take-off
    Artist/Band: HANRORO
    • Music: HANRORO
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 12 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (+21) My whole world
    Image of My whole world
    Album: Absence
    Artist/Band: Car, the garden
    • Music: Car, the garden, 623
    • Lyrics: Car, the garden
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 29 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 8 Peak on chart
       
    • Chart Info
  • 9 (new) FREAK ALARM
    Image of FREAK ALARM
    Album: EUPHORIA
    Artist/Band: ALPHA DRIVE ONE
    • Music: underscore, deeno, SAAY, Ferrari
    • Lyrics: Song U, halfdayoff, Cho Yu Ri, Jeon Se Hui, underscore, deeno, SAAY, Ferrari
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
    • Chart Info
  • 10 (+2) White Memories
    Image of White Memories
    Album: White Memories
    Artist/Band: fromis_9
    • Music: Hwang Se Joon
    • Lyrics: Kim Tae Hoon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 12 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 6 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-5) FOCUS Hearts2Hearts
12 (+1) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
13 (new) Knife ENHYPEN
14 (new) Blue DxS
15 (-8) OVERDRIVE TWS
16 (-6) DUET Zico, Lilas
17 (-1) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
18 (+1) Drowning WOODZ
19 (-5) Hollywood Action BOYNEXTDOOR
20 (-9) GO! CORTIS
21 (-3) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda
22 (-2) like JENNIE Jennie
23 (+1) Do It Stray Kids
24 (new) Moonwalkin’ LNGSHOT
25 (-2) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim
26 (+4) Killer Joy CNBLUE
27 (new) Mute is Off Inseong
28 (-2) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
29 (-4) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
30 (-15) Rich Man aespa
31 (-9) Love Me More Apink
32 (-15) XOXZ IVE
33 (+2) STING (feat. Muhammad Ali) Joohoney
34 (-6) XO, My Cyberlove Chuu
35 (-8) toxic till the end Rosé
36 (+12) UFO (ATTENT!ON) SAY MY NAME
37 (new) 비둘기 (PEACE) ChRocktikal
38 (-4) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
39 (-8) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
40 (new) Wish Wonpil
41 (-9) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
42 (-3) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
43 (+4) BBUU! PLAVE
44 (new) LIE (2026 ver.) Song Ha Yea
45 (-1) Fame RIIZE
46 (new) 소란스런 이별 (Our Loud Goodbye) Bada
47 (-9) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
48 (-15) LiKE THAT WAKER
49 (-12) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER
50 (-4) Talk to You Yeonjun


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

ALLDAY PROJECT
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
BLACKPINK
Car the garden
fromis_9
HANRORO
Hwasa
ILLIT
LE SSERAFIM
NMIXX
