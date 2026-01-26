Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, January Week 4

On its 13th week on our chart, Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” moves up two spots to take over as the No. 1 song for the first time. Congratulations to Hwasa!

Moving back up three spots to No. 2 is NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine.” ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE,” which topped the chart for the past three weeks, is down two spots to No. 3 this week.

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Moving up 21 spots to No. 8 is Car, the garden’s “My whole world” from his 2021 album “Absence.” The ballad song recently skyrocketed on charts after being featured in the dating reality show “EXchange 4.”

Debuting at No. 9 is ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s “FREAK ALARM,” the debut title track of the final group formed from “BOYS II PLANET.” “FREAK ALARM” is a hip hop dance track with free-spirited energy over heavy boom bap beats.

Singles Music Chart - January 2026, Week 4 1 (+2) Good Goodbye Album: Good Goodbye Artist/Band: Hwasa Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae Genres: Ballad Chart Info 3 Previous rank 13 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (+3) Blue Valentine Album: Blue Valentine Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 13 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (-2) NOT CUTE ANYMORE Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Harris, Sloan, youra Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

4 (–) ONE MORE TIME Album: ONE MORE TIME Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: KUSH, Bluu, VVN, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Dominsuk Lyrics: Vince, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

5 (-3) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) Album: SPAGHETTI Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 12 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (+3) JUMP Album: JUMP Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 9 Previous rank 27 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

7 (+1) Landing in Love Album: Take-off Artist/Band: HANRORO Music: HANRORO Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Rock Chart Info 8 Previous rank 12 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

8 (+21) My whole world Album: Absence Artist/Band: Car, the garden Music: Car, the garden, 623 Lyrics: Car, the garden Genres: Ballad Chart Info 29 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 8 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (new) FREAK ALARM Album: EUPHORIA Artist/Band: ALPHA DRIVE ONE Music: underscore, deeno, SAAY, Ferrari Lyrics: Song U, halfdayoff, Cho Yu Ri, Jeon Se Hui, underscore, deeno, SAAY, Ferrari Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (+2) White Memories Album: White Memories Artist/Band: fromis_9 Music: Hwang Se Joon Lyrics: Kim Tae Hoon Genres: Dance Chart Info 12 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-5) FOCUS Hearts2Hearts 12 (+1) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 13 (new) Knife ENHYPEN 14 (new) Blue DxS 15 (-8) OVERDRIVE TWS 16 (-6) DUET Zico, Lilas 17 (-1) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 18 (+1) Drowning WOODZ 19 (-5) Hollywood Action BOYNEXTDOOR 20 (-9) GO! CORTIS 21 (-3) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda 22 (-2) like JENNIE Jennie 23 (+1) Do It Stray Kids 24 (new) Moonwalkin’ LNGSHOT 25 (-2) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim 26 (+4) Killer Joy CNBLUE 27 (new) Mute is Off Inseong 28 (-2) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 29 (-4) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 30 (-15) Rich Man aespa 31 (-9) Love Me More Apink 32 (-15) XOXZ IVE 33 (+2) STING (feat. Muhammad Ali) Joohoney 34 (-6) XO, My Cyberlove Chuu 35 (-8) toxic till the end Rosé 36 (+12) UFO (ATTENT!ON) SAY MY NAME 37 (new) 비둘기 (PEACE) ChRocktikal 38 (-4) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 39 (-8) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 40 (new) Wish Wonpil 41 (-9) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 42 (-3) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 43 (+4) BBUU! PLAVE 44 (new) LIE (2026 ver.) Song Ha Yea 45 (-1) Fame RIIZE 46 (new) 소란스런 이별 (Our Loud Goodbye) Bada 47 (-9) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 48 (-15) LiKE THAT WAKER 49 (-12) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER 50 (-4) Talk to You Yeonjun





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%