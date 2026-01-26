Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, January Week 4
On its 13th week on our chart, Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” moves up two spots to take over as the No. 1 song for the first time. Congratulations to Hwasa!
Moving back up three spots to No. 2 is NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine.” ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE,” which topped the chart for the past three weeks, is down two spots to No. 3 this week.
Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.
Moving up 21 spots to No. 8 is Car, the garden’s “My whole world” from his 2021 album “Absence.” The ballad song recently skyrocketed on charts after being featured in the dating reality show “EXchange 4.”
Debuting at No. 9 is ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s “FREAK ALARM,” the debut title track of the final group formed from “BOYS II PLANET.” “FREAK ALARM” is a hip hop dance track with free-spirited energy over heavy boom bap beats.
1 (+2) Good Goodbye
- 3 Previous rank
- 13 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
2 (+3) Blue Valentine
- 5 Previous rank
- 13 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
3 (-2) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
- 1 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
4 (–) ONE MORE TIME
- 4 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
5 (-3) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
- 2 Previous rank
- 12 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
6 (+3) JUMP
- 9 Previous rank
- 27 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
7 (+1) Landing in Love
- 8 Previous rank
- 12 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
8 (+21) My whole world
- 29 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 8 Peak on chart
9 (new) FREAK ALARM
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
10 (+2) White Memories
- 12 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-5)
|FOCUS
|Hearts2Hearts
|12 (+1)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|13 (new)
|Knife
|ENHYPEN
|14 (new)
|Blue
|DxS
|15 (-8)
|OVERDRIVE
|TWS
|16 (-6)
|DUET
|Zico, Lilas
|17 (-1)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|18 (+1)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|19 (-5)
|Hollywood Action
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|20 (-9)
|GO!
|CORTIS
|21 (-3)
|힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick))
|noahjooda
|22 (-2)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|23 (+1)
|Do It
|Stray Kids
|24 (new)
|Moonwalkin’
|LNGSHOT
|25 (-2)
|달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say)
|Roy Kim
|26 (+4)
|Killer Joy
|CNBLUE
|27 (new)
|Mute is Off
|Inseong
|28 (-2)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|29 (-4)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|30 (-15)
|Rich Man
|aespa
|31 (-9)
|Love Me More
|Apink
|32 (-15)
|XOXZ
|IVE
|33 (+2)
|STING (feat. Muhammad Ali)
|Joohoney
|34 (-6)
|XO, My Cyberlove
|Chuu
|35 (-8)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|36 (+12)
|UFO (ATTENT!ON)
|SAY MY NAME
|37 (new)
|비둘기 (PEACE)
|ChRocktikal
|38 (-4)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|39 (-8)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|40 (new)
|Wish
|Wonpil
|41 (-9)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|42 (-3)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|43 (+4)
|BBUU!
|PLAVE
|44 (new)
|LIE (2026 ver.)
|Song Ha Yea
|45 (-1)
|Fame
|RIIZE
|46 (new)
|소란스런 이별 (Our Loud Goodbye)
|Bada
|47 (-9)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|48 (-15)
|LiKE THAT
|WAKER
|49 (-12)
|WE GO UP
|BABYMONSTER
|50 (-4)
|Talk to You
|Yeonjun
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%