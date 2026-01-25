Moon Sang Min Secretly Follows Nam Ji Hyun After Proposing To Her In 'To My Beloved Thief'

Will Nam Ji Hyun accept Moon Sang Min’s marriage proposal on “To My Beloved Thief”?

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” is a new drama starring Nam Ji Hyun as Hong Eun Jo, a woman who is secretly the legendary thief known as Hong Gil Dong, and Moon Sang Min as Yi Yeol, a prince who unexpectedly swaps bodies with her.

Spoilers

Previously on “To My Beloved Thief,” Hong Eun Jo and Yi Yeol’s feelings for one another grew stronger and stronger after their body swap—and once their souls had returned to their rightful bodies, Yi Yeol decided to take action. At the end of the latest episode, Yi Yeol proffered a marriage proposal to Hong Eun Jo, revealing the depth and sincerity of his feelings for her.

However, Hong Eun Jo is already a married woman, making it impossible for her to accept his proposal. Although Hong Eun Jo pushed Yi Yeol away by emphasizing the difference in their social status and the impossibility of their relationship, Yi Yeol remained undeterred.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode capture the moment after Yi Yeol’s dramatic proposal. Hong Eun Jo holds his marriage proposal letter tightly in her hands while staring up at him in surprise, and Yi Yeol extends his hand to her with a hopeful yet determined expression.

Later, Yi Yeol is seen secretly following Hong Eun Jo while hiding his face behind a fan. As Yi Yeol has always been confident in appearing before Hong Eun Jo and expressing his feelings, it remains to be seen why he is now stealthily trailing her instead.

Meanwhile, whether she is aware of Yi Yeol following her or not, Hong Eun Jo’s face is visibly filled with worry.

To find out what happens in the wake of Yi Yeol’s proposal, tune in to the next episode of “To My Beloved Thief” on January 25 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)