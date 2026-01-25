'IDOL I' Stars Say Goodbye + Tease What To Look Forward To In Final 2 Episodes

As “IDOL I” heads into the final week of its run, its two leads have shared heartfelt farewells and their thoughts on what viewers should keep an eye on!

With just two episodes of the drama left to go, Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung and Kim Jae Yeong said their goodbyes and dished on what lies ahead in the final chapter of their story.

Looking back on how her character had evolved over the course of the drama, Sooyoung remarked, “Se Na, who previously found it impossible to have self-assurance without an answer from the tree in her yard, now has someone with whom she can look at the flowering tree together. Just by being together with someone, she has gained the strength to go on living in the world.”

Sooyoung expressed her gratitude to the show’s viewers by continuing, “From the drama’s production stages through the time when it aired, thanks to the viewers who gave ‘IDOL I’ their love up until the end, I too felt like I had someone on my side to depend on and with whom I could look at things together, who could stop the nervous questions swelling in my heart.” She added, “I hope that viewers received as much warm comfort from [‘IDOL I’] as I did.”

As for what viewers should keep an eye on in the final two episodes, Sooyoung replied, “The characters’ choices and transformations.” She explained, “It’s the point in time where the conflicts that have built up until now are slowly being resolved.”

Sooyoung went on, “I think it’d be good to pay attention to how Ra Ik confronts his wounds and how he recovers his feelings and love for his fans. Se Na will also be able to show her growth as, one by one, she sorts out the things and emotions she’s been putting off.”

Meanwhile, Kim Jae Yeong humbly commented, “It was a joy and an honor to be able to play Do Ra Ik and greet viewers as the character of Do Ra Ik.” He continued, “‘IDOL I’ is a human healing that drama that goes beyond the love between an idol and their fans. I hope it gave viewers a little comfort and strength.”

In terms of what awaits viewers in the final two episodes, Kim Jae Yeong summed it up as a “beautiful farewell.” He remarked, “Se Na and Ra Ik go beyond simple love to become a huge source of strength for one another. Please look forward to the end of the final episode, in which these kinds of moments will complete the core emotions oft the drama.”

Kim Jae Yeong added, “The culprit behind Kang Woo Seong’s murder, who hasn’t been revealed yet, and his motive will also be revealed. Please give [the drama] your anticipation until the very end.”

The final two episodes of “IDOL I” will air on January 26 and 27 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)