3 Highlights From The Final Episodes Of 'Love Me'

In the final episodes of “Love Me,” the Seo family, Jin Ho (Yoo Jae Myung), Jun Kyung (Seo Hyun Jin), and Jun Seo (Lee Si Woo), would define their current situation as bittersweet.

Jun Kyung is wracked by guilt ever since her confrontation with Yoon Ju (Gong Sung Ha), which revealed the truth about Daniel’s paternity. Do Hyun (Chang Ryul) had entrusted her with his deeply personal secret regarding his infertility, and she had betrayed that very trust. So where do they go from here? Is there even hope for them and their relationship which is standing on shaky ground?

Meanwhile, Jin Ho cannot come to terms with Ja Yeong’s (Yoon Sea) diagnosis. The onset of Alzheimer’s is rapid, and there is little the doctors can do. Though he puts up a brave front, Ja Yeong sees his struggle and feels increasing burdened by it.

On the other hand, Jun Seo is grappling with low self-esteem and a growing sense of inadequacy. As he works double shifts to pay the guarantee fee required for his employment, the strain begins to take a toll on his relationship with Hye On (TWICE’S Dahyun). It seems he resents her success and breaks her heart.

With so many things going on, can this family overcome their own feelings of helplessness? The Seo family is almost scared to be happy since they feel it all comes at a cost. But the question remains, what does it really take to be happy? Here are the bittersweet moments from the final episodes of “Love Me.”

Warning: spoilers from episodes 11 and 12 ahead!

Jun Kyung and Do Hyun finding their way back

Jun Kyung is miserable and weighed down by the feeling that she has let Do Hyun down. Yoon Ju had provoked her beyond her limits, and in that moment, it felt like her only weapon. But it was a mistake, one that ended up hurting not Yoon Ju, but Do Hyun and Daniel, the two people who had grown closest to her.

After learning from Yoon Ju—who hurts herself after one drink too many—that Jun Kyung has broken her promise, Do Hyun shuts her out. Silence replaces conversation even as doubt begins to consume him. Unable to trust his own emotions, he goes ahead and gets a paternity test done but is too afraid to open the results. Somewhere, he already knows the truth even as Yoon Ju continues to manipulate him into believing otherwise.

The person Do Hyun truly needs to speak to, however, is Jun Kyung. Cold-shouldered and pushed away, Jun Kyung retreats into a familiar cocoon of loneliness, living life in a blur and burdened by the belief that she alone is responsible for destroying their relationship. It becomes painfully clear that the two are stuck—unable to communicate, yet deeply affected by everything left unsaid.

When they finally do talk, something shifts. Do Hyun realizes that Jun Kyung did nothing wrong. Instead, she has been putting up a strong front all along, not because she is unaffected, but because she has been trying to protect him. Rather than judging him for his past, she has been helping him move forward.

It is a small but telling step, one that underscores Jun Kyung’s instinct to support rather than judge and Do Hyun’s belated recognition of what she has been carrying alone. In finally choosing to open up to each other, the two find their way back—not by erasing the hurt, but by choosing to face it together.

Jun Seo finally steps into his own

Jun Seo has been working part-time as a driver to earn enough money to pay the guarantee amount required for his lecturer’s post. He keeps this struggle hidden from Hye On and everyone else. Consumed by his own sense of failure, he begins to distance himself from the very person who has stood by him through thick and thin.

Hye On, meanwhile, wins the Young Author’s Prize for her debut novel. Wanting to celebrate together, she treats them to a lavish dinner and even buys Jun Seo a designer suit so he can attend the award ceremony with her. She calls him her lucky charm—proud of her achievement, but just as eager to credit him as her partner in the journey.

But the spell breaks. Jun Seo does not turn up for the ceremony. Instead, in a cruel twist of irony, he ends up driving her editor’s car after the event. Hye On is stunned into silence. When she finally confronts him, Jun Seo lashes out, calling her selfish and admitting that he was never truly happy about her success or the award.

Almost immediately, he realizes how deeply he has hurt her. The outburst is not born of resentment toward Hye On, but of his own lack of direction. His stalled career, his frustrations, and his growing sense of inadequacy are finally erupting. When Jun Seo reads her book, he is struck by the way she has written about them—dedicating it to their shared journey and speaking of them as equals.

The real issue, he comes to understand, was never Hye On’s success but his own lack of confidence. It is only then that Jun Seo decides to pursue what he truly wants—not as an assistant or in borrowed roles but as a weather forecaster. And standing firmly beside him, once again, is Hye On, cheering him on without hesitation.

Jun Seo’s turning point is not about catching up with Hye On’s success but about reclaiming his sense of self, learning that partnership does not require comparison but only conviction.

Jin Ho creating new memories

Jin Ho and Ja Yeong are confronted with the fragility of time when Ja Yeong is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. As the reality of her condition settles in, Jin Ho tries to shield her from anything that might cause distress—keeping difficult moments and sad news away from her. It’s not out of neglect but out of a desire to protect her. Throughout this, he remains attentive and present, even as his fear quietly grows.

That instinct misfires on one occasion. When a member of their tour group passes away, Jin Ho chooses to attend the funeral alone and lies to Ja Yeong about where he is, believing that sparing her the knowledge is the kinder choice. But Ja Yeong sees through the omission. Watching him sit alone and unable to come home, she recognizes a familiar pattern, the way pain is absorbed silently rather than shared. Fearing that this distance will only deepen with time, she makes the difficult decision to step away, not in anger, but in resignation.

Unwilling to let that be the end of them, Jin Ho retraces her steps and finds Ja Yeong at her old studio, a place associated with clarity and resolve. This time, he does not retreat. He chooses presence over protection, promising to stay with her and to build new memories together, even as old ones begin to slip away.

The moment that truly reframes their journey comes when Ja Yeong gathers the family and tells them about her diagnosis herself. Acknowledging that her memories may be fleeting, she chooses honesty. Instead of discomfort or withdrawal, the family responds by coming together—offering support, care, and constancy. It is something that was missing during Mi Ran’s illness and its absence is quietly recognized now. In choosing to face this together, the Seo family understands that love and loneliness are both fragile and fleeting. What matters is not about cushioning one another from the pain but about walking through it side by side as a family.

