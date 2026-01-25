Park Shin Hye And Ko Kyung Pyo Share Thoughts On Reuniting After 13 Years And Starring In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Park Shin Hye and Ko Kyung Pyo look charismatic in their latest photo shoot!

The two actors, who are currently starring in “Undercover Miss Hong,” recently joined Allure Korea for a photo shoot.

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a new comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

In the interview for Allure, Park Shin Hye shared, “When picking my next project, I think I’m drawn to characters of a different temperature from my previous project,” explaining she examined the script while thinking about how she could portray her energy differently in a way while still letting people laugh lightheartedly.

Regarding her character being a career woman in the ’90s, Park Shin Hye conveyed her hopes that Hong Geum Bo pretending to be Hong Jang Mi will provide a sense of relief for the discomfort women experienced during that era, saying it felt refreshing when her character says, “I don’t know anything, but wouldn’t it be better this way?”

Ko Kyung Pyo shared, “I was glad to see familiar faces among the cast. It was fun beyond expectations to be on set, and it was such a good experience that I wondered, ‘How would I have spent that time if I didn’t do this project back then?’ I was able to fill that time with a joyful character.”

The actor also talked about his character’s slick hairstyle, saying he often looked into ’90s hair and style. Ko Kyung Pyo also mentioned that he dyed his hair immediately after the final filming of “Undercover Miss Hong” just for a change of pace.

Furthermore, “Undercover Miss Hong” marks Park Shin Hye and Ko Kyung Pyo’s first reunion on the small screen in 13 years since “Flower Boy Next Door.” Park Shin Hye shared, “The Ko Kyung Pyo I remember from 13 years ago was ‘mischievous’ with overflowing energy. Meeting him again on set, he was still just as witty, but he became more mature and cool. Every scene with him, his acting felt rich and enjoyable.”

Ko Kyung Pyo shared, “Back then and even now, she is a friend I can learn a lot from. She’s a model actor. Watching Shin Hye on set made me truly respect her, and I relied on her a lot emotionally.”

The full interview is available through the February issue of Allure. “Undercover Miss Hong” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 p.m. KST.

