JYP Lowers Stray Kids' Fan Club Membership Kit Price After Backlash
JYP Entertainment has lowered the price of Stray Kids’ 6th-generation STAY membership kit following backlash from fans.
Earlier this week, the company made an official announcement about recruitment for the latest generation of Stray Kids’ official fan club STAY, including the membership fee and pricing for the new membership kit, which is being sold separately from the actual membership. Many fans responded negatively to the pricing, which was significantly higher than STAY membership fees from past generations.
During an Instagram live broadcast on January 24, Hyunjin appeared to address the issue, sharing that after hearing about fans’ concerns and checking for himself, he’d personally spoken to the company because he was unhappy about the situation—but he also heavily implied that the matter was unfortunately out of the Stray Kids members’ control.
On January 25, JYP Entertainment’s fan platform FANS released the following statement in English:
Hello, this is FANS.
We would like to provide the following information regarding the operation of the STAY 6th Gen membership.
As the recruitment for STAY 6th Gen is being conducted under a different structure from previous generations, several changes were made, including adjustments to the membership fee and kit pricing.
We sincerely apologize for any confusion caused by the lack of sufficient prior notice during this process. We fully acknowledge the inconvenience and disappointment this has caused.
Taking full responsibility, we have carefully reviewed our operations and decided to make the following adjustments to the STAY 6th Gen membership management.
1. Changes to Membership Kit Price and Components
(1) Price Adjustment for [KIT Ver.] STAY 6TH GENERATION KIT
• Before: KRW 22,000
• After: KRW 10,000
※ For overseas payments (USD/JPY, etc.), the displayed price may vary by currency depending on the applied exchange rate. The final payment amount will be determined based on the exchange rate on the payment date and the standards of the card issuer/payment provider.
(2) Exclusion of [ALBUM PLUSH KEYRING] REPLAY : STAY WITH YOUR WINGS
• The [ALBUM PLUSH KEYRING] will be excluded.
• “별, 빛 (STAY)” is scheduled to be released as a digital single in Q1 2026. T
he solo tracks that were originally planned to be included in the [ALBUM PLUSH KEYRING] along with “별, 빛 (STAY)” will be included in the SKZ-REPLAY digital album, which is scheduled for release later this year.
The FANS membership sign-up fee, fanclub presale opportunities, and merch pre-purchase benefits are operated uniformly across all artists available on FANS.
However, in consideration of the fact that fan kit contents and pricing vary by artist, we have adjusted the STAY 6th Gen membership operations within the scope possible, focusing specifically on the fan kit composition and pricing.
2. Changes to Membership Recruitment Schedule
To stabilize the system and operational schedules, the recruitment period has been revised as follows. Please refer to the updated schedule when using the service.
• Before: 2026.01.26 (MON) 13:00 – 2026.02.04 (WED) 23:59 (KST)
→ After: 2026.01.27 (TUE) 13:00 – 2026.02.05 (THU) 23:59 (KST)
3. Changes to STAY 5th/6th Gen Activity Periods
Due to the adjustment of the recruitment schedule, the membership operation periods have been changed as follows:
(1) Extension of STAY 5th Gen Activity Period
Previous activity period: – 2026.01.26 (MON) 12:00 (KST)
→ Revised activity period: – 2026.01.27 (TUE) 12:00 (KST)
(2) Start Date of STAY 6th Gen Activity Period
Previous activity period: 2026.01.26 (MON) 13:00 (KST) –
→ Revised activity period: 2026.01.27 (TUE) 13:00 (KST) –
Once again, we sincerely apologize for the confusion and inconvenience caused by the changes to the schedule and pricing.
Thank you.