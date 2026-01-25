JYP Lowers Stray Kids' Fan Club Membership Kit Price After Backlash

JYP Entertainment has lowered the price of Stray Kids’ 6th-generation STAY membership kit following backlash from fans.

Earlier this week, the company made an official announcement about recruitment for the latest generation of Stray Kids’ official fan club STAY, including the membership fee and pricing for the new membership kit, which is being sold separately from the actual membership. Many fans responded negatively to the pricing, which was significantly higher than STAY membership fees from past generations.

During an Instagram live broadcast on January 24, Hyunjin appeared to address the issue, sharing that after hearing about fans’ concerns and checking for himself, he’d personally spoken to the company because he was unhappy about the situation—but he also heavily implied that the matter was unfortunately out of the Stray Kids members’ control.

On January 25, JYP Entertainment’s fan platform FANS released the following statement in English: