Watch: tripleS Announces 2 Full-Group Comebacks With 'ASSEMBLE26 'LOVE&POP'' Teaser

tripleS is gearing up for not one, but two full-group comebacks in 2026!

On January 26 at midnight KST, tripleS officially announced their plans for “ASSEMBLE26,” which will consist of two separate comebacks for “LOVE&POP.”

In the first half of 2026, all 24 members will take part in “Love Side” promotions, which will emphasize the group’s lovable charm. In the second half of 2026, all 24 members will take part in “Pop Side” promotions, which will highlight tripleS’s trademark style.

Although no comeback dates have yet been announced, the new teaser promises that “ASSEMBLE 26 ‘LOVE&POP’” is “coming very soon.”

Check out the new announcement video below!