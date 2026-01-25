FAVE1 And 100%'s Jonghwan Announces Marriage With Heartfelt Letter

Jonghwan of FAVE1 and 100% is tying the knot!

On January 23, Jonghwan took to Twitter to personally announce that he was getting married.

The idol’s full handwritten letter is as follows:

Hello, this is Jonghwan.

I’m writing this letter because I have something that I want to tell you myself.

While I do feel a bit nervous and cautious, I’ve thought this over for a long time and poured my sincerity into sorting out [how to convey] this news, so I’m mustering the courage to share it with you.

I have promised to marry a precious person with whom I want to spend the rest of my life.

Even amidst our busy lives, she sees me for who I am, and she is a warm person who always remains quietly by my side and understands my feelings.

Some of you may be a bit surprised by this sudden news, but thinking of all of you who have trusted and watched over me up until now, I thought it was my duty to share this news with you honestly.

The time I have spent together with you all, as well as the love and support I received during that time, have been the greatest source of strength for me in my life, and I will never forget it as long as I live.

It is only because of those warm feelings that I am who I am today.

If you could give me your blessings in spirit, even from afar, I would be so happy that I couldn’t possibly wish for anything else.

No matter what path I walk in the future, I will never forget the love and support all of you gave me, and in order to live up to that love, I will always quietly do my utmost where I am.

I sincerely hope that your days will be full of happy moments as well.

I sincerely thank the fans who are always cheering me on.