Watch: BOYNEXTDOOR Announces Release Date With Teaser For Live Album ''KNOCK ON Vol.1' FINAL – LIVE'

Mark your calendars for the release of BOYNEXTDOOR’s first-ever live album!

On January 26 KST, BOYNEXTDOOR officially announced the date and details for their upcoming live album “BOYNEXTDOOR TOUR ‘KNOCK ON Vol.1’ FINAL – LIVE.”

The album, which will feature songs performed live during the final concert of BOYNEXTDOOR’s first tour “KNOCK ON Vol.1” at Seoul’s KSPO Dome last July, is due out on February 4 at 6 p.m. KST.

BOYNEXTDOOR has also released a teaser for the album featuring footage from the concert, with the rock version of their 2023 hit “But Sometimes” used as background music.

Check out BOYNEXTDOOR’s new teaser for their upcoming live album below!