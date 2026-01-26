'Our Golden Days' Ratings Break 20 Percent For Finale; 'To My Beloved Thief' And 'Undercover Miss Hong' Hit New Highs

Three dramas climbed to new all-time highs in viewership last night!

On January 25, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” ended on the highest ratings of its entire run. According to Nielsen Korea, the long-running drama soared to an average nationwide rating of 20.5 percent for its series finale, wrapping up its perfect streak as the most-watched show of the entire weekend by breaking past the 20 percent mark.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” closed out the first half of its run on its own all-time high. The eighth episode of the fantasy romance drama rose to an average nationwide rating of 7.1 percent, marking a new personal record for the series.

tvN’s new comedy “Undercover Miss Hong” similarly set a personal record of its own with its fourth episode, which scored an average nationwide rating of 7.4 percent.

Finally, Channel A’s new rom-com drama “Positively Yours” rose to an average nationwide rating of 1.77 percent for its own fourth episode.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Our Golden Days”!

Binge-watch all of “Our Golden Days” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And catch up on “To My Beloved Thief” here:

Watch Now

Or start watching “Positively Yours” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3) (4)