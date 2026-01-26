Watch: Wi Ha Joon Falls For Park Min Young While Investigating Her In Suspenseful Teaser For 'Siren's Kiss'

tvN has unveiled an intriguing new teaser for its upcoming drama “Siren’s Kiss”!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman. Wi Ha Joon will star as Cha Woo Seok, the inspector relentlessly investigating the mysterious deaths, while Park Min Young will play Han Seol Ah, the woman suspected of standing at the center of the case.

The newly released teaser previews the perilous journey of Cha Woo Seok, who plunges headfirst into a dangerous love while attempting to uncover the truth about Han Seol Ah. The teaser begins with Cha Woo Seok saying, “Every crime has a motive.”

While Cha Woo Seok keeps a close eye on the beautiful art auctioneer Han Seol Ah, she boldly challenges him by saying, “In the end, you won’t be able to find out anything.” Because all the men who loved Han Seol Ah wound up meeting their demise, Cha Woo Seok finally decides to love her in order to figure out the truth behind her mystery—even if it means putting his own life on the line.

As the web of mysterious deaths and suspicious circumstances surrounding Han Seol Ah grows, she is heard asking, “Did you fall for the woman who caused your friend to die?” Meanwhile, Baek Joon Bum (Kim Jung Hyun) confronts Han Seol Ah and asks her, “Do you think you’re taking revenge or something?”

Is Han Seol Ah truly the culprit who led men to their deaths, as everyone suspects—and will Cha Woo Seok be able to solve the mystery without losing his own life?

Check out the full teaser below!

“Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

