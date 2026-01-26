“Once We Were Us” Becomes First Romance Film In 7 Years To Surpass 2 Million Moviegoers In Korea

“Once We Were Us” has surpassed 2 million moviegoers!

As of January 26, the film has drawn a cumulative audience of 2,001,032, marking the first time in seven years that a romance film has reached the milestone. With this achievement, “Once We Were Us” surpassed the 2022 romance hit “Decision to Leave,” which attracted 1.91 million viewers, and has become the most successful romance film since “Crazy Romance,” released in 2019.

After climbing back to the top spot at the box office during its second weekend in theaters, “Once We Were Us” rode strong word of mouth to rank No. 1 at the weekend box office for three consecutive weeks. The film has also led the daily box office for 15 straight days, firmly holding its position at the top.

A remake of the Chinese film “Us and Them,” “Once We Were Us” tells the story of Eun Ho (Koo Kyo Hwan) and Jung Won (Mun Ka Young). 10 years after the end of their passionate love, the two unexpectedly reunite and revisit memories from their past.

To mark the 2 million-viewer milestone, a celebratory video and photos were released featuring Koo Kyo Hwan, Mun Ka Young, Kim Seo Won, Kim So Yul, and director Kim Do Young. Leaning against a sofa that symbolizes the love and fading memories of Eun Ho and Jung Won in the film, the cast and director thanked audiences, saying, “Thank you to the 2 million moviegoers.”

개봉 4주차에 이뤄낸 200만 돌파 소식!

7년만에 멜로 영화 최고 스코어 기록🏆 추운 날씨에도 따뜻한 사랑을 듬뿍주신

“200만 관객 여러분 감사합니다”💕 <만약에 우리> 절찬상영중

Congratulations to the film’s cast and crew!

